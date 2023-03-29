Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $887.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.58. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

