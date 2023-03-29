Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

VTYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Shares of VTYX opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of -0.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.