Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. Insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 390.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

