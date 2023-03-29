Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789. Insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
Featured Stories
