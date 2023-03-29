Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

