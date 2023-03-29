Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34.
In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
