Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

