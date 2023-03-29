Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of AUVI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.91. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied UV Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

