VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Stories

