Alarum Technologies (ALAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Alarum Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.40.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

