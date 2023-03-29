HC Wainwright Weighs in on Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Xenetic Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

