HC Wainwright Weighs in on Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Xenetic Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Further Reading
