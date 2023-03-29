Brokers Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn $35.73 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

