Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 14,500 Shares

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 14,500 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £20,010 ($24,585.33).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

LON TOWN opened at GBX 144 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.01. The stock has a market cap of £69.78 million, a PE ratio of -389.19 and a beta of 1.06. Town Centre Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.48 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.40 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is -1,351.35%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Stories

