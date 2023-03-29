Insider Selling: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells 2,055 Shares of Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74).

Anpario Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.79. The company has a market cap of £50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Anpario plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51).

Anpario Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Anpario

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Read More

