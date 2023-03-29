Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 4,271 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,271 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £982.33 ($1,206.94).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Sue Rivett bought 3,787 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £984.62 ($1,209.76).

On Friday, January 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,108 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £985.92 ($1,211.35).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,077 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £978.48 ($1,202.21).

PHAR opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.12. The firm has a market cap of £97.99 million, a PE ratio of 285.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

