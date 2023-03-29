James (Jim) Mellon Buys 50,000 Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,143.26).

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, James (Jim) Mellon bought 666,001 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £66,600.10 ($81,828.36).

Agronomics Price Performance

ANIC stock opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.09. The stock has a market cap of £108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 1.77. Agronomics Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

