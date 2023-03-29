Insider Buying: PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Purchases 2,235 Shares of Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,274.79).

PageGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 10.76 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PageGroup

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.49) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 410 ($5.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.