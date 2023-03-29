Insider Buying: PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Purchases 2,235 Shares of Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,274.79).
PageGroup Stock Down 1.1 %
PageGroup stock opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
PageGroup Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 10.76 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
Read More
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.