Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 45,428 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 45,428 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £16,808.36 ($20,651.63).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Thomas Spain bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,501.41).

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 20,721 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £7,252.35 ($8,910.62).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thomas Spain sold 222,289 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.44), for a total value of £80,024.04 ($98,321.71).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 36.45 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.54. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31.23 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.46 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £60.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,822.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

