Adam Holland Purchases 7,807 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Adam Holland acquired 7,807 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,555.74).

Mpac Group Price Performance

MPAC opened at GBX 240 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mpac Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 534 ($6.56). The firm has a market cap of £49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.