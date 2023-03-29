Dan Nicholson Purchases 6,314 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($36,693.97).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Dan Nicholson bought 26 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($183.36).

On Friday, December 30th, Dan Nicholson bought 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £150 ($184.30).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,691.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.62) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.65) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.33 ($7.72).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

