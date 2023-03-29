Andrew Livingston Buys 23,536 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($194,904.34).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($183.81).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($177.66).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($186.78).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 673 ($8.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 698.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.73. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.20 ($9.81).

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,230.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.37).

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.