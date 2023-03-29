Jason Windsor Sells 4,371 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.06), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($65,841.58).

Jason Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Persimmon alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of Persimmon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($14.90), for a total transaction of £45,366.20 ($55,739.28).

Persimmon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,201 ($14.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,277.47 ($27.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,357.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.34, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,941.52%.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.62) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.05) to GBX 1,396 ($17.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.44).

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.