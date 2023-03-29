Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells £572,474.21 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.05), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($703,371.68).

SAFE stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 996.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 944.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 1,435.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.09) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

