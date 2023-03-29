Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $2.38

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Aptinyx Price Performance
Aptinyx stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
