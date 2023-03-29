HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEXO. CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Price Performance

About HEXO

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $1.28 on Friday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

