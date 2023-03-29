Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,993.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.87) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

FUTR opened at GBX 1,077 ($13.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

