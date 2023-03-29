Analysts Set Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Target Price at $3.48

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Forge Global Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
