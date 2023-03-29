Analysts Set Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Target Price at $3.48

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forge Global by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

