Brokerages Set UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Target Price at $39.40

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.