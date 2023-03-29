Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$49.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.5 %

MX stock opened at C$61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$39.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.08.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.655914 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.