Brokerages Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) PT at $65.86

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,514,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

