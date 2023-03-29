AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789 in the last three months. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,972 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

