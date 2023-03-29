AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789 in the last three months. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AHCO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48.
AdaptHealth Company Profile
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.