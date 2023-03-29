Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $20.24

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.25 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

