Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $14.29

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.36 on Friday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

