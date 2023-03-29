Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 401.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401.75 ($4.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.69) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BAB opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

