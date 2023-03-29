Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $23.57

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging
In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging
Blink Charging Stock Performance
Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.