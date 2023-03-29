Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $23.57

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.