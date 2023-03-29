Brokerages Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target at $166.00

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

