Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 3rd (NASDAQ:AQUNU)

Aquaron Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 3rd. Aquaron Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQUNU opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Aquaron Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

