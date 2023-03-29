Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price at $27.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 308,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Jamf has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

