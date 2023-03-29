F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading 6.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 159,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 209,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Specifically, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

