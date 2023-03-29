Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vista Energy traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.64. 166,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 680,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investments B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,750,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 444,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

