Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 2,035,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,337,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,602 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.