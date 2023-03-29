Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 216,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 584,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.