Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $138.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $92.07. 260,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,546,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.

RETA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.