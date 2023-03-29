Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $32.44. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimpress shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 31,811 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also

