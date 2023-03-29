Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $32.44. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimpress shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 31,811 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

