Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Grows By 950.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.