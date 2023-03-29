Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. The company traded as high as $155.04 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 193795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.