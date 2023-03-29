Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the February 28th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adyen Stock Down 3.8 %

ADYEY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Get Adyen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADYEY shares. New Street Research began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,840.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.