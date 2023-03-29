AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

ADDLF stock opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.00. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

