AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance
ADDLF stock opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.00. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.
About AddLife AB (publ)
