Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Drops By 63.5%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 1,358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ATCO Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
ATCO Increases Dividend
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.
