Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $51.67.
About Aalberts
