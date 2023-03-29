ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance
ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
