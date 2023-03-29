ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.