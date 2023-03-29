AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Short Interest Update

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,036,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AAP Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. AAP has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
AAP Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAP (AAPJ)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.